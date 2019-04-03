Olakunle Churchill Is 'Dead' - Tonto Dikeh

Multi-award winning artiste, Tonto Dikeh said her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill is dead in the life of their son, “Andre”

The mother of has one has been known to always launch attacks on her ex-husband on social media.

The actress her son’s father is dead because he’s unable to care for their child due to his financial incapability.

She wrote, “AS LONG AS YOU ARE BROKE AND CAN’T AFFORD TO TAKE CARE OF MY SON, AND YOU KEEP LYING ABOUT ALL THIS YOU REMAIN A DEAD MAN TO MY SON!! THANKS FOR THE SPERM, NOW ALLOW ME DO MY FATHERLY DUTIES YOU FAIL TO DO IN PEACE!! #DADDY IS DEAD”

Tonto Dikeh also fired another shot by placing curses on her ex-husband’s mother, emphasizing she never pushed her.

“I pushed A woman I slept on the floor for her to lay on my person bed down??

A woman I buy things and give money to??

“A woman that wears my own clothes because I took her like a mother??I PUSHED HER DOWN?

“RACHEAL IF I PUSHED YOU DOWN MAY GOD PUSH EVERYTHING ABOUT ME DOWN!

BUT RACHEAL IF YOU SIT AND WATCH THIS LIE GO ON GOD WILL PUSH DOWN EVERYTHING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IS AND WILL EVER BE!!

#YOUR DEATH AND PAIN WILL BE LONG AND HARD”, She added.