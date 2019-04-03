NYSC Threatens To Withdraw Corps Members From Bayelsa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned Bayelsa State government it will withdraw corps members from the state if their security is not guaranteed.

NYSC Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, issued the threat on Tuesday when he visited the 2019 batch A corps members at the NYSC orientation camp at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

The threat follows the death of two corps members — Popoola Oluwatobi Olamide and Gorge Onokpoma, while a third, Anthony Gbenga Dada, was seriously injured.

“I have come to see the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members in the camp, and to assess some facilities in the camp, but our major concern here is the safety of this young people,” said the NYSC DG.

“I am very concerned about the incident that happened last two weeks – where two corps members were killed. We are working with other security agencies to ensure their safety during their primary assignments.

“Governor Seriake Dickson should do the needful about security of corps members. These young ones are national assets on national assignment, and if nothing is done by the state, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State.”

Kazaure further lauded Dickson for supporting the NYSC in building a befitting permanent orientation camp, and the upward review of corps members’ allowances.