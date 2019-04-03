Nollywood actor Linchung Duke Oliver, popularly known as Silvanus in the popular sitcom ‘Do Good’, has died in an auto crash on his return from his mother’s burial.

Concise News learned that this happened late Tuesday, April 2.

Fellow actor Basorge Tariah Jr., who broke the sad news via his Instagram page, said: “My heart is so so Heavy right now. I am in a dark and painful place. Tragedy is a euphemism. We just lost SILVANUS of DO GOOD. My dear brother was returning from the burial of his mother when death added my friend to his mean account. RIP. These Tears won’t stop flowing.

“I am so speechless and so sad. You were such a lovely soul. You smile, you play and never complained. You leave a vacuum that most of the world cannot fill. I will miss so much, it burns my heart. Sleep! Sleep great and awesome Talent.”