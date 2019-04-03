The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it is not planning to increase the pump price of petrol from N133.28 per litre.

Concise News had reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had recently warned that the pump price of the PMS may sell above N145.

According to IPMAN Chairman of Ore Depot, Shina Amoo, the price of the product has increased at the private depot.

“IPMAN may soon start selling beyond N145 per litre if depot owners continued to sell between N136.50 and N137 per litre,” he said.

However, a statement by the NNPC on Tuesday in Abuja urged Nigerians to ignore any reports of an increase in the pump price of petrol.

says the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol remains N133.28 per litre.

“The ex-depot price of PMS remains N133.28 per litre as at today and this is according to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) template,” the NNPC said.

“NNPC remains the sole importer of the product and we have not increased the price we sell to marketer.

“There is no plan to increase pump price, Nigerians should know that.”

The statement also assured that the NNPC has a robust stock pile of products that would last the country for many days, thus no need for panic buying.

This is as the NNPC assured Nigerians that it has strengthened the partnership with Major Oil Marketer Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) to ensure an adequate supply of products in the country.

“We also told them not to increase price but if they engage in that, it is illegal and we have instructed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to sanction them,” the corporation noted.