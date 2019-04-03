NJC Decides On Justice Onnoghen, Acting CJN Muhammad

The National Judicial Council (NJC) says it has reached decisions on the petitions written against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The NJC, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers.

Concise News understands that the Council has communicated its decisions to President Muhammadu Buhari for action.

Buhari had in January suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government filed charges against Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

But Onnoghen has denied the charges.

The federal government also sent a petition to the NJC over corruption allegations against the suspended CJN.

As for Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it accused Onnoghen of receiving bribes in money and gifts from lawyers, and receiving illicit payments from public funds.

But the senior judicial officer denied the allegations, saying they were baseless.

The acting CJN, Muhammad, was also reported to the NJC.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), in a petition to NJC, accusing Muhammad of allowing himself to be used as an acting CJN after the controversial suspension of Onnoghen by Buhari.

And on the back of an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 3, spokesperson for the NJC, Soji OyeHe, said that the council “reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”