Nigerian singer Davido is billed to perform at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York, United States, on 2 June.

Concise News learned that the Summer Jam is recognised as one of the biggest concerts which occurs during the summer in the US.

Davido thrilled his fans as he broke the big news via his Instagram page, saying: “Bi**h I graduated call me BIG FISH! NO Y 😂🌍🌍🚀🚀🤗🤗 NEW YORK! SUMMER JAM! JUNE 2ND! MET LIFE STADIUM!”

Some of the artistes who made the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 lineup list are Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A-Boogie, Cassanova and a host of other notable music stars are billed to perform in this year jam.