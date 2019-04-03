

The nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship election has been nullified by an Abuja High Court. Concise News recalls that two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wahab Raheem and Adam Habeeb, had dragged Adeleke to court accusing him of not possessing the requisite educational qualification (secondary school certificate), to contest for the office of Governor. Delivering judgment in the suit on Tuesday, Justice Oathman Musa annulled Adeleke’s nomination on the grounds that Adeleke offended section 177 of the 1999 constitution as amended, which stipulates that candidates for the position of Governor must be educated up to secondary school level.

Police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday disclosed the names of their personnel accused of killing Kolade Johnson, who was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police. The SACS operatives were identified as Ogunyemi Olalekan (inspector), Godwin Orji (sergeant), and Ojiawuna Samuel (corporal). The Lagos state police command disclosed the names when Zubairu Muazu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, visited the family of the 36-year-old deceased.

A suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from concluding and collating the results of the March 9, 2019 governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Rivers State was on Tuesday dismissed by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the preliminary objection filed by the Peoples Democratic Party to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it might start selling Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) beyond N145 per litre. Concise News understands that IPMAN issued the treat on Monday in Lagos via its Chairman for Ore Depot, Shina Amoo. IPMAN said its threat followed private depot owners’ sales of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N133.28 per litre.

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the bill seeking for $1 billion for the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company with seven others. Concise News understands that the rejected bills were forwarded to him by the National Assembly in February this year. Other bills declined by the President are the Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill 2018, Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria ( Establishment) Bill 2018 and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Bill 2018. Others are the National Housing Fund Bill 2018, National Institute of Credit Administration Bill 2018 and National Bio-Technology Development Agency Bill 2018.

The Federal Government says it will engage the Saudi Arabian authorities over the killing of Nigerians allegedly involved in drug offences in their country. The Chairman of National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja. Concise News reports that Saudi Arabia had executed a Nigerian woman convicted of trafficking drugs.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled the family and friends of Kolade Johnson, the young football fan who was allegedly killed by men of the Nigerian Police in Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos. While expressing sadness, Saraki said that the 8th Senate remains committed to the Police Reform Bill. He made this comment as part of a series of tweets in reaction to the killing of Kolade Johnson by alleged SARS operatives.

Alhaji Remi Lukman, father of Kolade Johnson, who was killed by trigger-happy SARS officers has broken his silence on the unfortunate incident. Recall that the young man was shot dead while at a viewing centre seeing an EPL match between Tottenham and Liverpool on Sunday, 31st March. In an interview with Punch, the bereaved father of the deceased narrated how an officer who had confessed he must kill someone when his team stormed the viewing center that day, eventually killed his son.

A court-martial sitting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has convicted Martins Owerem of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) of raping a 14-year old Internally Displaced Person (IDP). Concise News reports that Owerem was said to have defiled the girl when he was an officer in charge of the special force battalion, near Bakassi IDP camp, in 2018. Thereafter, the convict was charged with defilement, assault and disobedient to the standing order.

Fulham have become the second team to be relegated from the Premier League this season following a 4-1 defeat to Watford. Huddersfield’s Championship status for 2019-20 was confirmed on Saturday, becoming the second team ever to be relegated before the end of March. However, Fulham’s top-flight status did not last much longer as their fate was sealed with a defeat at Vicarage Road.

