Award-winning Yoruba and English actress Doris Simeon has left Nigeria for the United States and it seems she may not be coming back anytime soon.

It was reported that she had vacated her apartment in an estate in Ogba, Lagos.

It was learnt that when she initially left the country last year, the apartment was occupied by her younger brother. However, the brother also moved out earlier this year.

Although the details behind her move to America are not clear at the moment, it was learnt that she probably made the move to be closer to her son, David.

Concise News understands that David Ademinokan had been staying with his father Daniel Ademinokan and grandmom in the US while Doris Simeon was in Nigeria.

However, her colleagues said although she didn’t tell anyone her plan, her sudden move may be to be closer to her only child.