The federal government youth empowerment scheme N-Power has said payment of salary for March 2019, will start very soon.

Concise News understands that N-Power revealed this in a statement on its handle earlier this week.

The statement was in a response to a question by one of the N-Power beneficiaries as to why the payment of March 2019 salary for the 2016 batch is still hanging.

“Pls when are we to get our March stipend,” the N-Power beneficiary asked.

Responding, N-Power noted that “Payment for March will commence soon, please be patient.”

In a related development, the physical verification for the N-Power Build for 2018 will start by next week, Monday, April, 8th, 2019.

This was confirmed by N-Power on its Twitter handle where it urged all shortlisted persons to visit the National Orientation Agency (NOA) office close to them for the exercise.