Meningitis Claims Eight Lives In Niger State

Cerebrospinal meningitis has claimed the lives of eight people in Borgu area of Niger state, north-central Nigeria.

This was confirmed by Usman Ndanusa, the Executive Director, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Ndanusa said it was absurd that the disease kept on claiming lives annually because people see it as a jinx or evil spirit that can be handled traditionally instead of by orthodox medicine.

He said the agency had begun sensitisation to curb the epidemic so that it does not spread to neighbouring local government areas.

According to him, Magama, Borgu, Agwara and Mariga Rijau local government areas were usually flashpoints of the disease but only Borgu has so far lost eight people to the scourge from March till date.

“While we are awaiting the federal government intervention for the vaccine we are calling on all and sundry to live a healthy lifestyle while the heat lasts,” he told NAN.

“The agency has carried out sensitization to market places, garages and Local Government Areas.”