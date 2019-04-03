Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho‘s relationship with Paul Pogba at the Old Trafford club long had its problems, but the Portuguese finally breaks his silence and reveals a specific feud the pair once had.

Concise News reports that the former Chelsea, Porto, Inter and Real Madrid coach was relieved of his duties at the Theatre of Dreams in late December last year with the relationship between himself and his players said to have been ruptured beyond repair.

At a recent coaching forum in his native Portugal, Mourinho speaks of an episode between the two after a Premier League match against Burnley.

“We would play a team that was 30 kilometres from Manchester and a player asked me if after the game if he could return to Manchester without the team and go on his own.

“I told him: ‘If we went to London and you wanted to stay there, that would be one thing. But this is close, it doesn’t make sense,” he says.

“The guy was upset. But then we won the game and he asked me again,” referring to Pogba.

“Because I was happy, I gave in a bit and said: ‘At least leave on the bus and ask your chauffeur to catch up with you ten minutes from the stadium, then go as you wish.

“And this guy in the locker-room still wasn’t happy.

“I went to the press conference and when I arrived at the team bus, parked beside it was a Rolls-Royce with his chauffeur.

“After all, the car was new and His Excellency would like to leave the stadium in his Rolls-Royce,” Mourinho says.

‘Now-happy’ Pogba has since been rejuvenated under new man at the helm, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In fact, he is believed to be chased by European heavyweights, Real Madrid.