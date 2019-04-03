Man Caught Stealing Wife’s Panties In Edo State (Video)

A man that is yet-to-identified has been arrested for allegedly stealing wife’s panties at Ikpoba Hill, Benin, Edo State.

In a video that has been going around on social media, the middle-aged man was accused of stealing his wife’s panties for ritual purposes.

Concise News learnt that the suspect had already taken one to his pastor and was on the verge of stealing more when he was nabbed.

The said pastor and his assistants were also nabbed and the three of them were eventually handed over to security operatives.

Watch the video below…