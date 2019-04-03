Police in Kwara state have confirmed the death of their personnel who was attacked with a shovel and a wood by a suspected mad man in Ilorin, the state capital.

Concise News learned that the deceased policeman, simply identified as Sgt. Abu, was attached to Omu-Aran Police Division in the north-central state.

Abu was said to be within the premises of the police station when he was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by the assailant.

He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital in the town, but was later transferred to Ido Medical Centre in Ekiti State where he died on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the attacker, said to be showing signs of insanity, was armed with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

“I was on my motorcycle when I saw the fleeing man holding a cutlass and a wood,” an eyewitness told NAN.

“He was wearing a red attire and we followed him. Later, some other motorcyclists joined in the chase and on getting to Taiwo Area, he stopped, dropped his weapons and raised up his hands.

“It was in the process that he was arrested by the police and moved to the station.”

Meanwhile, police have begun investigation into the incident, according to Ajayi Okasanmi, the police spokesperson in the state.