Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Cardiff City at Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne scored his first league goal since December as the hosts took an early lead before Leroy Sane volleyed in on the stroke of half-time.

The only concern for the defending champions was over Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was taken off with a hamstring injury in the first period.

City’s victory takes them one point above Liverpool; both teams have six matches to play