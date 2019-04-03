Kwara State Governor-elect, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has constituted 80-member Transition Committee (TC) to ensure a free assumption of office come May 29.

Concise News understands that AbdulRazaq makes this known in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday through his media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Governor-elect said the committee will be chaired by Aminu Logun, an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru.

According to him, James Ayeni would serve as the deputy chairman, while one-time Permanent Secretary and former Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Umar, would serve as the Secretary.

Other constituted members are the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bashir Bolarinwa among others.

The statement read: “The broad-based representation of the committee demonstrates the avowed commitment of the governor-elect to fulfil his promise of an all-inclusive government under the new All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

“The composition of the committee took into account best practices in a number of states, where a holistic change of leadership is taking place.”

He stated the conditions for the committee to include: liaising with the outgoing administration to promote a smooth transition to the new government on May 29.

Abdulrasaq said, “The committee is also to engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.”