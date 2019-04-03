Kolade Johnson: More To Be Done About SARS, Buhari Admits

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined many other Nigerians in condemning the recent unfortunate action of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives from the Lagos State Police Command, which led to the avoidable death of Kolade Johnson.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President commiserated deeply with the family of the deceased.

The President acknowledged the genuine outrage regarding the activities of SARS, reassuring the public that swift actions have already been taken.

“Suspects are in custody and an orderly room trial is set to commence immediately, following which indicted officers will be prosecuted in court.

“Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights. Any officer of the law enforcement agencies or any other government functionary caught in this act will certainly be visited with the full weight of the law.”

Recall that following directive from the Presidency in 2018 to overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, steps were taken by the Police leadership to restructure and reform SARS.

The President recognized that a lot more remains to be done and this effort must be sustained.

He reassured that this administration will continue to ensure that all officers in the Police and other law enforcement agencies conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights and Humanitarian law.