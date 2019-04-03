Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday condoled with former Speaker of the country’s House of Representatives Ibrahim Salisu Buhari on the death of his father, Salisu Buhari Daura.

Buhari died in an Egyptian Hospital on Monday at the age of 83 after undergoing medical treatment.

The president also condoled the Yaro family on the passing of another businessman and philanthropist Ahmadu Yaro.

Spokesman for the president Garba Shehu said Buhari recalled that one of the abiding passions of Yaro was his zeal and dedication to entrepreneurship, extending proceeds of his business fortunes to numerous community development initiatives.

He said in a statement that “as a very successful businessman who spent most of his years in the commercial city of Lagos, Yaro was an embodiment of a true Nigerian, committed to advancing the peaceful co-existence of all, promoting prosperity and stability across regions.”

He encouraged all who mourned Alhaji Daura, who was a respected community leader and ardent believer in the Nigeria project, to emulate the legacy of building a better country for everyone.