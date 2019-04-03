The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2019 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Concise News understands that the examination was held on April 1, 2019, across the country.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the 2019 mock examination results on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Fabian 157,631 candidates sat for the examination in 698 centres across Nigeria.

“We have just released the results of the mock examination taken on Monday, April 1, nationwide,” he told NAN.

“Candidates should only use the results to prepare harder for the main UTME, scheduled to commence on April 11, 2019.

“They should also note that the results are not for the purpose of admission or matriculation consideration.

“Candidates are now free to visit our website for their results, using their registration numbers.”

How To Check JAMB 2019 UTME Mock Exam Results

To check your mock examination results, do the following:

1. Visit JAMB’s website: https://www.jamb.org.ng/

2. Click on “Check UTME Mock Results”

3. Input your JAMB registration number

4. From there, you can now print out your JAMB Mock UTME results sheet for 2019

Good luck and don’t forget to share this post with your friends who may be interested in checking their mock examination results.