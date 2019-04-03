The Infinix Hot 7 (X623) has been released for the Nigerian mobile phone market on Tuesday after long wait.

Concise News understands that the Infinix Hot 7 comes with a new pattern of design with a smooth and trendy notch screen design.

Infinix Hot 7 Price, Review, In Nigeria

Also, the 6.2 Notch screen incorporates itself into an ultra slim body size and reduced bazels.

With the reduced bazels, it makes for an great experience while watching videos and playing games without much hindrance to viewing any hidden angles.

It also has a 19:9 Aspect ratio for wider view just like its predecessor, the Infinix Hot 5 and Infinix Hot 6x.

Infinix Hot 7 Price Nigeria

The price for this product is said to be between N50, 000 – N60, 000, depending on the dealer. You can also compare prices of infinix Hot 7 on Jumia.

Update: The Infinix Hot 7 was not available for purchase on any Nigerian e-commerce website even a week after it was launched.

You can now, however, be among the first set of purchasers as the latest Infinix phone, Infinix Hot 7, is now available for purchase on Jumia.

Infinix Hot 7: Sound Refined

Interestingly, the Hot 7 has got an awesome and refined sound as you know that this in an important factor while buying any device.

The Infinix Hot 7 has a powerful sound output with DIRAC to give you quality music all the way.

Dual Camera Gives You Edge

And the Infinix Hot 7 comes with an ultra-enhanced 8M low-light Front Camera + 13MP Dual Rear Camera enabled with different options and a Portrait Mode with Dual flash LED.

Equally, the Camera has an artificial intelligence mode for high performance while capturing images.

This is not even all! You can shoot and record quality videos in (FHD) Full High Definition Mode just as it supports LED flash both on the front and back cameras.

Solid Battery Life Keeps You Going

For most users of mobile devices, the battery power is important. For Nigerians, the 4000mAh battery Infinix Hot 7 is just what they need.

It also charges faster and that means you spend less time when the battery is down. Interesting!

Awesome, Cool Features

Notch lovers might love the notch,however, the Hot 7 offers you the options to hide the notch screen.

This option works by just activating the function with the fingerprint used for security and a better enhanced and faster face unlock system and faster focus speed, super cool new gesture mode (MUSIC, FLIP TO MUTE, COVER SILENCE).

Screen

The graphics is great to run games in FHD (Full High Definition) 720 x 1500 HD+ screen and the latest XOS Honeybee launcher.

The new Infinix Hot 7 is an incredible device which is also affordable to buy.

See video review below:

Have you gotten the Infinix Hot 7? How has the experience panned out thus far?