INEC Declares Winner Of Rivers State Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Nyesom Wike as the winner of the Rivers State governorship election.

This follows the completion of collation of results of the March 9 election on Wednesday by INEC.

The exercise was suspended by the electoral body on March 10 following reports of violence in the state.

Announcing the result of the Rivers State Governorship Election, the returning officer of Rivers State declared Wike of the PDP winner after polling 886,264 against his closest rival Awara Biokpomabo of AAC’s polled 173,859.