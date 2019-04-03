Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt raced a tricycle (popularly known in Nigeria as Keke Marwa) in the Peruvian capital of Lima and won.

Concise News reports that the 100 and 200 metres world record holder stood alongside a colourful tricycle on the start line before easily jogging past the vehicle to reach the finish line. He then greeted the hundreds of cheering fans that attended the event, before striking his famous ‘Lightning Bolt’ pose.

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

He won eight Olympic Gold medals between 2008 and 2016 – winning the sprint double over 100 and 200 metres in three consecutive Olympic Games. He holds the world record for 100 metres – at 9.58 secs – and over 200 metres, with 19.19 seconds.

Bolt turned to football after athletics, appearing and scoring in a pre-season friendly for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia, but he eventually left the club without signing a professional deal.

Watch video below: