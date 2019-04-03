Some Ibadan high chiefs on Monday accused the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji of running a one-man-show and disregarding the Olubadan-in-Council.

Concise News reports that the chiefs also accused the monarch of appointing Mogajis (family heads) and Baales (village heads) without due consultation with the council.

One of the members of the Olubadan-in-Council and the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, while speaking at a meeting of the council held in Mapo Hall, says the actions of the Olubadan calls for urgent attention to forestall crisis.

At the meeting were members of the council among who were: Eddy Oyewole, Tajudeen Ajibola and Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

Balogun, who laments the crisis within the traditional council since the promotion of the new Obas, says it is sad that the Olubadan is destroying the system that brought him to the throne.

He says rather than recognise the position of the Olubadan-in-Council, Oba Adetunji conferred the duties of the entire council on one of his wives, "who rules by proxy".

“We want to draw the attention of the people of Ibadan to some irregularities and illegalities embarked upon by the Olubadan. We are members of the Olubadan-in-Council, but we are being sidelined by the Olubadan.

“Against tradition, Oba Saliu is running a one-man show, disregarding the Council. He appoints Mogajis (family heads) and Baales (village heads) without making any recourse to the council. Most of the things that he does are illegal.

“For instance, the Olori (queen) is not a member of the Olubadan-in-Council, but in his case, the Olori unilaterally takes decisions on his behalf.

“If Olubadan thinks we do not matter, we also can show that he doesn’t matter without us. He should not forget that when he was to be made the Olubadan, he rose through the council. We (the Olubadan-in-Council) made Olubadan out of him, he did not make us what we are, but we made him the Olubadan.