Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has declared his interest to have a woman that he will be settling down with as a life partner.

Concise News reports that the chocolate city artiste said he was ready to take his relationships seriously because he was done ‘playing games.’

Ice Prince, who was guest on Beat FM’s “Morning Rush” with Olisa Adibua and Osi on Wednesday, said: “I’m looking for a wife now, I’m not trying to play games anymore.”

The rapper went on to say, “you know I’ve always had pretty women and I’m actually dating someone now.”

He also spoke about his 7-year old son, Jamal. “I’m proud of him, every time I see his project in school he makes me so happy,” he said.

Panshak Zamani, better known by his stage name Ice Prince, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artiste and actor.

He rose to fame after releasing “Oleku”, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time.