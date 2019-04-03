The Enugu State Government is inviting candidates to apply for its 2019 Fire Service recruitment, Concise News understands.

A statement by the Enugu State Ministry of Rural Development noted that the application into theFire Service is for the following positions:

1. Graduate Fire Officer II

2. Fireman I

3. Leading Fireman (Driver)

Location: Enugu

It also noted that the closing date for the application is on April 25, 2019

How To Apply For Enugu State Fire Service Recruitment 2019

All interested persons should send their applications with contact address; phone number with the following document stated below to:

The Honourable Commissioner,

Ministry of Rural Development, New State Secretariat,

Enugu State.

Documents Needed for Application

These are the documents to include in your application:

-Local Government Identification Letter

-Evidence of Age declaration

-First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) – Mandatory.

-Other relevant education qualification to the position of interest