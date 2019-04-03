'Forget About Quadruple', Guardiola Tells City Players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players to “forget” about winning the quadruple.

He said, “In one week or three days we can lose all three titles,”

“Why talk about the quadruple when in this country – a legendary country – it has never happened before.

“Legendary teams like Liverpool, the period [of Manchester United] with Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger with Arsenal – no one did it. So why should we do it?

“I’m not in the minds of my players and the fans to tell them what to think.

“If they want to dream and think about winning everything, I’m not a guy to say anything.

“Of course we are there but I said to the players, ‘Forget about it, don’t think too much. In one week or three days, we can lose all three titles, that’s the reality’.

“‘I know in your heads we can win all the titles, but for now it’s Cardiff.”

City defended their cup title with the victory on penalties against Chelsea in February but Liverpool are two points ahead of them in the Premier League, although Jurgen Klopp’s team have played a game more.

Guardiola claimed he was not surprised by the Reds’ last-gasp win over Tottenham on Sunday, Liverpool’s third success of the season as a result of a goal in the 90th minute or later.

“Once maybe it is luck or the second time it is luck, but to happen three or four or five times it is because they have something special,” he said.

“I’m not wasting my time thinking, ‘They were lucky here, there and everywhere’. That doesn’t give you an extra point.”

Premier League champions City has already won the Carabao Cup and can return to the top of the table with a win at home to Cardiff on Wednesday.

They then face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday and Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 9 April.