The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the N-Power knowledge which is meant to employ 60,000 Nigerians aged 18-25 years, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the FEC gave the approval for the new N-Power Knowledge scheme at the end of its meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma, the new scheme is aimed at creating jobs for 60,000 Nigerians.

This is as he added that under the N-Power Knowledge, 12,000 unemployed or under-employed graduates aged 18-25 yrs will be trained and given relevant devices afterwards.

Giving further details about the new N-Power Knowledge scheme, he said the training will be on mobile computing and commonly used electronic devices.

This is as he noted that the contract for the programme was awarded to Softcome Ltd working with the officials of NSIP.

Also, he added that the FG will spend N259,000 per youth on the training with an extra 207,000 for work tools.

The value of the programme, Udoma said, is pegged at N5,595,669,250 with a completion time of nine months.