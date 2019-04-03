Fans Roast Bonucci For Saying Teammate Kean Is To Blame For Racist Abuse
Kean and Bonucci

Football fans around the world have pounced on Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci, who blamed his teammate Moise Kean for the racial abuse he suffered in the hands of Cagliari fans after scoring a goal against them in a Serie A match Tuesday night.

The striker scored in the final minutes at the Sardegna Arena and his celebration saw him stand in front of the ultras behind the goal, hands outstretched, almost challenging those who had jeered him.

Advertise With Us

That prompted even louder and far clearer racist abuse, which before that had been from only a handful of fans.

Bonucci ran over and was one of the first on the scene trying to pull Kean away, while Blaise Matuidi was visibly furious.

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his teammates. He knows he could’ve done something differently too,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.

“I prefer to talk about the great performance. We were aggressive on the wings, as we knew they could cause problems with crosses.

“We knew Cagliari do zonal marking and leave that gap open, so we’d practised in training yesterday and it worked out perfectly.”

However, Bonucci’s comments have been greeted with outrage among football fans berating the Italian defender for blaming his teammate and defending his abusers.

Below are some comments condemning Bonucci as was seen on Twitter:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR