Livescore: EPL Table As Man City Humbles Cardi
Bernarno Silva and Sergio Aguero

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Cardiff City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Kevin de Bruyne scored his first league goal since December as the hosts took an early lead before Leroy Sane volleyed in on the stroke of half-time.

Advertise With Us

The only concern for the champions was over Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was taken off with a hamstring injury in the first period.

City’s victory took them one point above Liverpool; both teams have six left matches to play.

 

Manchester City
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspu
Arsenal
Chelsea
Manchester United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
Leicester City
Everton
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Southampton
Burnley
Cardiff City
Fulha
Huddersfield Town

 

GP W D L F A GD P
32 26 2 4 83 21 +62 80
32 24 7 1 72 19 +53 79
32 21 1 10 60 34 +26 64
31 19 6 6 65 39 +26 63
32 19 6 7 55 34 +21 63
32 18 7 7 61 43 +18 61
32 13 8 11 40 39 +1 47
32 13 7 12 47 47 0 46
32 13 5 14 42 43 -1 44
32 12 7 13 45 42 +3 43
32 12 6 14 41 48 -7 42
32 11 5 16 43 58 -15 38
32 10 6 16 38 43 -5 36
32 9 8 15 31 42 -11 35
31 9 6 16 32 46 -14 33
31 8 9 14 35 50 -15 33
32 9 6 17 37 59 -22 33
32 8 4 20 28 61 -33 28
33 4 5 24 30 76 -46 17
32 3 5 24 18 59 -41 14

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR