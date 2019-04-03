Dogood Actor Silvanus Dies In Auto crash

Nollywood has again lost another actor, Bishop Linchung Duke Oliver a.k.a Silvanus of the popular sitcom, “Dogood.”

Concise News gathered that he died in a car crash while he was on his back from his mother’s burial who was buried on Saturday, March 30th.

According to Basorge Tariah Jr. who broke the sad news, he expressed his pain over the loss of the actor.

He said, “My heart is so so Heavy right now. I am in a dark and painful place. Tragedy is a euphemism. We just lost SILVANUS of DOGOOD.

“My dear brother was returning from the burial of his mother when death added my friend to his mean account. RIP. These Tears won’t stop flowing.”

“I am so speechless and so sad. You were such a lovely soul. You smile, you play and never complained. You leave a vacuum that most of the world cannot fill. I will miss so much, it burns my heart. Sleep! Sleep great and awesome Talent.”