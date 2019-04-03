The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 elections in Delta Great Ogboru has dragged the state Governor-elect Ifeanyi Okowa to the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Concise News understands that Okowa was declared as the winner of the exercise after trouncing Ogboru.

However, the Delta State Election Tribunal Secretary Ahmed Gusau in a chat with the press in Asaba noted that it has received 51 petitions from the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

According to Gusau, four petitions were filed for the senatorial election, two against Senator James Manager of the PDP, one against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC and one against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

He further noted that nine petitions were filed for the House of Representatives election, while 37 came from House of Assembly candidates against the winners of the poll.