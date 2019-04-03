Davido’s Brother Gifts Girlfriend N9million Watch For Birthday

Chairman HKN, Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke reportedly bought a wristwatch worth N9million as a birthday gift for his girlfriend.

Adewale who posted the photo of the watch alongside other gifts he bought for her, wrote:

“Happy birthday! Love of my life on this day I pray God blesses u! I pray God continues to strengthen & Guide you in this journey called life. May this be the first of many birthdays we spend together! Love you @kani41 ”

Concise News learnt that the Audemars Piguet wristwatch is worth $25,300.00, which when converted to Nigeria’ currency is around N9 Million.