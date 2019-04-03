Nigerian popular On Air Personality (OAP) Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze has replied the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on the issue of women putting on men’s attire.

The controversial On Air Personality (OAP) and founder of Free Nation movement said that Kumuyi was wrong for condemning the actions of people wearing clothing that belong to the opposite sex.

Concise News had earlier reported that the Popular Christian cleric had on Sunday gave the warning while speaking during a church service at the ministry’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos state.

The man of God had quoted Deuteronomy 22:5 to back his assertion, which read: “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the Lord thy God.”

While reacting to the statement by the clergy, Daddy Freeze said Kumuyi was totally wrong on this and went on to explain his views on the matter on his YouTube account.

According to him, Kumuyi is somebody he respected so much and would not disrespect him, but noted that he was wrong for saying women should not put on trousers and other male clothing.

While speaking, Daddy Freeze said; “when you go to top shops, there is always female and male shorts, there are male and female trousers, this theory is flawed. You cannot pick the text you like, that suits you, if you are doing Deuteronomy, you must do all. Wearing trouser, or marrying a rapist is done away with.”

“Not wearing male or female clothes is Jewish tradition, they have been abolished in the New Testament, there is no need for women to have separate clothing, no need for all these junks. Each time you try to keep Deuteronomy, you are cutting yourself off from Christ.”