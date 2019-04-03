Controversial on-air personality (OAP) Daddy Freeze has described as crazy the pastor who allegedly forced teenage boys to have anal sex with him.

It was learned that the pastor blamed the act on evil spirit.

Rev. Ezuma Chizemdere, the General Overseer of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry, Lagos has been arrested by the police for the act.

“This dingbat needs a long prison sentence where he can mingle well with better evil spirits,” Freeze wrote on Instagram.