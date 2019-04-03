Daddy freeze, OAP, Daddy Freeze OAP, Controversial OAP, Nigeria OAP, Popular Nigeria OAP daddy freeze, Nigeria news, Daddy Freeze reacts, Daddy freeze reacts to lagos pastor misconduct, Daddy Freeze speaks on lagos pastor misdeed Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Who Blames Evil Spirit For Having Anal Sex, Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Who Blames Evil Spirit For Having Anal Sex With Boys, Ezuma Chizemdere, Pastor Ezuma Chizemdere
Controversial on-air personality (OAP) Daddy Freeze has described as crazy the pastor who allegedly forced teenage boys to have anal sex with him.

It was learned that the pastor blamed the act on evil spirit.

Rev. Ezuma Chizemdere, the General Overseer of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry, Lagos has been arrested by the police for the act.

“This dingbat needs a long prison sentence where he can mingle well with better evil spirits,” Freeze wrote on Instagram.

 

