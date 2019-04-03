Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a Christian cleric Daniel Chukwu, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl, be kept at the Kirikiri Prisons.

The Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, in her judgment, ordered the remand of Chukwu, 35, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Also, the court did not take the plea of the defendant.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 6 for further hearing.

Concise News reports that Chukwu, who resides on Omoeda Street, Ijegun in Ikorodu, Lagos, was charged with child defilement.

The Prosecutor, Raphael Donny, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on March 20.

The prosecutor presented that the defendant raped the girl in his wife’s shop.

He said, “The victim came to Chukwu’s wife’s shop to buy a recharge card; he held the girl’s hand, kissed her, pulled her pant and sexually assaulted her.

”The girl’s mother reported the case and the defendant was arrested.”