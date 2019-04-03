Cossy Ojiakor Opens Post For Position Of Massage Therapist

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor has through her Instagram said she needs a man who is a good massage therapist.

The bursty star opened up on the kind of man she wants in her life.

According to the actress, she would love to have for herself a man who can cook, has a tinted car so she is not burnt by the heat of the scorching sun.

She wrote, “Am soooo hungry…. crying …. am seriously hungry …dressed to go get food but can’t deal with the Lagos sun…

“I tot I can do this all fruit thing pineapple.. pawpaw ..apple .. all day long but…. am sooo fucking hungry 😭 the kind of guest I need right now is a someone with a cool tinted car….for hot sun waka… a great cook that can make me food right now and a good massage therapist to take care of my body at night.

“I just wanna be pampered”