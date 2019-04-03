Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has sued City FM, Lagos, demanding a public apology from its presenters over a “defamatory” statements that the viral Kizz Daniel “Fvck You” song was about her.

The singer filed the suit through a law firm “Shonaiya & Co”.

In a chat with LIB, the singer’s legal representative, Ayo Shonaiya, said, “This is just a Notice to the station and the OAP to retract his comments and apologise to Chidinma because those statements are false and defamatory.”

He added that “It is their next move or how they respond that will decide our next move.”

Chidinma and Kizz Daniel were rumoured to be lovers before their relationship hit the rocks at some point in 2018.