Chidinma Ekile Files Slander Suit Againt OAP Over Fvck You Song

Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile through her lawyers, “Shonaiya & Co” have written a letter to City FM in Lagos demanding that its OAPs tender a public apology.

She also demanded a retraction of “defamatory” statements by its on-air personalities for saying the viral Kizz Daniel “Fvck You” song was about her.

In a chat with LIB, the singer’s legal representative, Ayo Shonaiya said, “This is just a Notice to the station and the OAP to retract his comments and apologise to Chidinma because those statements are false and defamatory.”

He added that “It is their next move or how they respond that will decide our next move.”

Chidinma and Kizz Daniel were rumoured to be lovers before their relationship hit the rocks at some point in 2018.