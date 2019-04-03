Chelsea vs Brighton: Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi Shines As Blues Boost Hopes For Top Four

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored one and created another as Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to boost their hopes of securing a top-four spot this season.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the Blues in the 38th minute after latching onto a lovely pass by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was making his first Premier League start for Chelsea this term.

Loftus-Cheek – who scored the winner against Cardiff on Sunday – set up Eden Hazard, who curled in a superb effort in the 60th minute before the Belgian returned the favour just three minutes later as the in-form midfielder curled in his own impressive effort to round off the win.

The victory takes Chelsea into fifth place – level on points with Arsenal – and just a point behind third-placed Tottenham who opened their new stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Brighton, meanwhile, remain five points off the drop zone although they have a game in hand over fellow relegation-battlers Newcastle and Burnley.

Chelsea’s need for a win over Brighton was great. It wasn’t just about taking advantage of Manchester United slipping up to Wolves a day earlier or about keeping up the pace with Tottenham and in-form Arsenal side, but it was also about showing that the 2-1 comeback win against Cardiff on Sunday wasn’t down to just luck.