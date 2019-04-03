Maurizio Sarri has criticised the Chelsea fans for their lack of support for his players during matches. This, according to a report by Daily Star.

Concise News reports that the travelling Chelsea fans in the 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Sunday could be heard chanting “You don’t know what you’re doing” and “F*** Sarriball”.

There is a massive division within the Chelsea fanbase, with some supporters believing that Sarri deserves more time to impose his tactics on the team, whilst others are of the opinion that he should leave the club.

But the manager has issued a rallying cry ahead of the clash with Brighton tonight. He says:

“They have to help the players during the match. After the match, they can say anything, but during the match, I hope they will be able to help my players. It’s not helpful for my players. For me, it’s not a big problem. I’m not happy, but it’s not a big problem.

“We did something wrong. I don’t know what. Probably we have to win more matches, I don’t know. In the end, we are not doing so badly. During this season, we have won 33 matches. In England, only Manchester City did better than us.

“Of course, we know very well we need to improve our performances. But we have the chance to take our target. We can arrive at the end of the season in the top four. We can try to take the final in the Europa League. And so, in the end, our season can become a very good season.”

The Blues will know that if results go their way tonight. Then, they could finish the evening in the top four.