Cagliari vs Juventus: Teenage Forward Kean Racially Abuse

Juventus’ Italian teenage forward Moise Kean reacted defiantly after suffering racist abuse from the stands during Tuesday’s Serie A match at Cagliari.

The 19-year-old held his arms aloft after scoring Juve’s second in the 2-0 win, seemingly in response to chants, and was subjected to further abuse.

Afterwards, he wrote on Instagram: “The best way to respond to racism.”

Boss Massimiliano Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci said Kean should take some of the blame for his celebration.

“He shouldn’t have celebrated in that manner,” said Allegri. “He is a young man and he has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also shouldn’t be heard.”

Italy international Bonucci – who scored the opening goal – told Sky Sport Italia: “You celebrate goals with your team-mates. He could have done it differently.

“I think the blame is 50-50. Moise should not have done that and the Curva [fans] should not have reacted in that way.”

Kean’s Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi protested to the referee after the abuse and threatened to walk off.

Matuidi complained in 2018 he suffered racist abuse at the same stadium on the island of Sardinia.