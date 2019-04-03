Football legend Pele was on Wednesday hospitalised in Paris after meeting with 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, according to French media.

It was learned that the Brazilian legend was hospitalised for medical examinations.

“Pele, 78, was hospitalised as a precaution after suffering spasms and fever overnight to Wednesday,’’ broadcaster RMC reported citing his entourage.

Pele, according to reports, had a cold and was medicated at his hotel; he woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian striker was still in hospital on Wednesday afternoon but was `doing well,’’ it noted.

The Brazilian had come to Paris for a promotional event with Mbappe. The event was organised by watch company Hublot which sponsors both players.