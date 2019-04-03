Nollywood actress Awele Odita has mocked NURTW Boss Koko Zaria and his wife, Oyinda, for giving birth to conjoined twins who later died.

This was after an Instagram user stormed her page to accuse her of being a husband snatcher used and dumped.

“Husband thief you are here too,” the Instagram user wrote.

Odita, who is also Koko Zaria’s baby mama, replied the troll, saying: “It’s frustration that will make you attack someone that has done nothing to you, As far as I’m concerned trolls are frustrated human beings.”

However, the troll replied her, regarding her as an over-used woman who had attempted to scatter a home.

“It’s a fact abandoned over used plantain. You tried to steal Oyinda’s husband e no work,” the troll fired back.

Awele fired back, saying, “Pained me? You guys gave birth to conjoined twins. Eni ironu ni?”