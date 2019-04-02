The President of the Nigerian Community in South Africa, Benjamin Okoli has criticised the killing of a Nigerian, Ire Chinello by an unknown attacker on 31st of March.

Okoli made this known in a provided information through a statement made available in Abuja, condemned the killing, which he described as cult related as senseless.

According to him, the killing was not a xenophobic attack but a cult related crisis among Nigerians living in South Africa.

He explained that the deceased, popularly known as Ire, was shot and killed at Sunnyside Pretoria, South Africa in what seemed like a cult related killing.

Okoli said: “There has been a spate of cult killing among Nigerians, that had claimed so many lives, as many as no fewer than 25 Nigerians lost their lives over a period of fewer than two years.

“This senseless killing has reduced us to near nothing in the eyes of the South Africans and the police, who see us as killers, cultists, fraudsters and drug dealers.

He further revealed that the South African police never take any Nigerian cases serious after a series of such attacks, “It makes the police not to take our cases serious, having considered it good riddance to bad rubbish.

”Our appeal, however, to the South African authorities is that the police must consider every case and investigate same on its merit with the aim of bringing the culprits to justice,” he said.

However, the Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, who also condemned the killings declared the cultism related cases as ”an alarming rate.”

“The killing of Mr Ire Chinello, a case of cult related killing at Sunnyside Pretoria; eyewitness account indicated that he was killed by unidentified gunmen, who fled the scene.

“Cult related killing among Nigerians has assumed an alarming proportion in South Africa,