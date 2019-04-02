Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Victor Lindelof could return for Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Wolves tonight. However, the Reds will still be without four players.

Concise News reports that in an interview on Monday with ManUtd.com, the Norwegian tactician also says Anthony Martial will be available after picking up a knock during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Watford.

“Anthony will be fine, he’s going to be okay,” Solskjaer divulges.

“Victor has had a good few days of training now so he’ll be ready. Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out. [Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it’s a good strong squad.”

Also, Solskjaer gave an update on Romelu Lukaku in his press conference, adding: “Anthony and Romelu will both be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today [Monday] but it looks good, yeah.”

Bailly missed the Watford match after reportedly sustaining a head injury on international duty with Ivory Coast, while Valencia and Darmian have not played since January.

For Alexis, the Chilean is recovering from a knee injury that he sustained in our 3-2 win over Southampton on 2 March.

Wolves

As was the case for the FA Cup quarter-final on 16 March, Wolves Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has a clean bill of health and a fully fit squad to choose from for Tuesday’s match.

The Portuguese could be tempted into some changes following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley, with this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley Stadium also in mind.