Manchester United will be taking on Wolves in a Premier League tie on Tuesday with some players missing from the team lineup, Concise News reports.

Wolves defeated Manchester United 2-1 in a FA Cup tie on March 16th at the Molineux Stadium.

Earlier on Monday, this online news medium understands that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Victor Lindelof could return for Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Wolves tonight.

He, however, said the Reds will still be without four players.

The Norwegian tactician also said Anthony Martial will be available after picking up a knock during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Watford.

“Victor has had a good few days of training now so he’ll be ready,” he added.

“Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out. [Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it’s a good strong squad.”

Speaking ahead of the clash, Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: “That was a big moment [last month’s FA Cup win over United], but Tuesday is totally different.

“We competed well. We were very organised and we have to do it again because it will require a lot from us.

“Every time we face a team like Manchester United we have to be ready to compete. We know how good they are – fantastic players, a fantastic manager, all the history of a huge club, but we are ready and we want to compete well in Molineux”.”

Wolves Vs Man United: Time For Match

The kick-off time for the game is 7:45 pm.

Wolves Vs Man United: Where To Watch Clash

The game will be broadcast on Super Sports 3

Wolves Vs Man United: Possible Lineups

Wolves’ possible starting XI: Rui Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Cavaleiro, Diogo Jota.

United starting lineup: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Dalot, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Pereira, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Herrera, Fred, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku, Rashford.