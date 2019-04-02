Watch Surveillance Video Of When Nipsey Hussle Got Shot

A surveillance video of when American rapper, Nipsey Hussle was shot has emerged few hours after a vigil was held in his honour.

Recall the Grammy-nominated artiste was shot dead at Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

From the surveillance video of Nipsey Hussle shooting, the suspect was spotted in a red shirt walking quickly toward the front of the store before he shot the rapper three times.

He then kicks Nipsey before bolting toward the alley, which is where the first video began. Before the alleged shooter killed Nipsey, he reportedly got into a heated conversation with the Grammy Award-nominated rapper.

According to reports from the Police, the killer believed Nip snitched.

It hasn’t been determined if the gunman is one of the people running from the scene, but there were evidently several eyewitnesses.

Footage of the aftermath shows emergency responders wheeling Nip to the ambulance, while actively delivering life-saving efforts. He later died at a local hospital.

Police believe the shooter is a black male in his 20s who escaped in a vehicle driven by a woman.

See video