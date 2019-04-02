Villarreal vs Barcelona: Messi,Suarez Rescue Draw For Catalan

Barcelona scored two late goals to draw 4-4 with Villarreal in a remarkable La Liga match on Tuesday.

Philippe Coutinho and Malcolm put the Catalan up front but later squandered the two-goal lead as Villarreal fought back from behind.

Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca scored to overturn the scoreline, making it 4-2.

The struggling hosts could not hold to the lead as Alvaro Gonzalez was sent off and Barca took advantage with substitute Lionel Messi’s 90th-minute free-kick and Luis Suarez’s injury-time equaliser.

Barca are eight points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid going into Saturday’s meeting at the Nou Camp.