Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Monday said two of officials of the body escaped being lynched during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination mock exam at a centre around the Lagos State Polytechnic in Lagos State.

According to him, the officials would have been burnt alive if not for the quick intervention of security officials at the venue.

The registrar, who led the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to monitor the UTME mock exam at some computer-based test centres in Abuja, said 157,000 candidates sat for the exam nationwide, added that the injured workers in Lagos were receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said, “The very first sad thing that we noticed was that two of our workers were almost murdered in Lagos. There was an attempt on their lives around the Lagos State Polytechnic. For whatever reason, they poured petrol on them and were about to set them ablaze.

“The reason for this attack cannot yet be ascertained.”

He added that 698 computer-based test centres would conduct the UTME between April 11 and 15.

Concise News reported that the board had delisted 14 CBT centres due to infractions such as technical hitches.

He said, “The centres which went to borrow computers for the exams have been stopped. We now have about 698 centres left.”