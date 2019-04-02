Tonto Dikeh To Undergo Last Surgery For N5m

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, said that her next cosmetic surgery which will as well be the last will cost way over N5million to achieve.

The divorced mother of one made this known via an Instagram post.

According to the multi-winning actress, she has so far done two cosmetic surgeries, which includes boobs and the second which she didn’t reveal.

Tonto Dikeh also said the first was a boob surgery had cost her Five million Naira while the second had cos her Four million Naira.

The actress has now revealed that she is set for a third surgery and that the cost will be way more than the amount she spent on her first surgery.

She wrote, “Btw my 1st surgery was 5million second surgery 4million and the 3rd which im yet to go for is wey more than the first cos its my last!!“