Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has announced the commencement of a new challenge she titles #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE.

The mother of one child revealed that the #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE is a medium for her to reach out to those finding it difficult to pay their debts – ranging from school fees, rent, business capital and so on.

She said, “So I Just paid 5 peoples debt Off, who came to my DM to seek help!!-house rent -School fees -business money -children support -Medical Bill

“It’s #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE So if I like you I wil help clear your debts if considerate!!

Make a conscious effort to pay someone you owe today..You can also help someone pay a bill today!! THANK YOU.”

This comes after her best friend Richard Nnadi, owner of Escape club, called out people owing him that have refused to pay their debts.